'Mixed feelings' - Huge concern for Gary O'Neil and Wolves ahead of Brighton showdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boss Gary O’Neil insisted Wolves must focus on the Premier League clash with Brighton despite booking an FA Cup derby against West Brom.
Matheus Cunha’s penalty saw off Brentford 3-2 after extra time on Tuesday and sent Wolves into the fourth round.
Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser twice hit back for the hosts after goals from Nathan Collins and ex-Albion man Neal Maupay in an entertaining replay.
Wolves now go to The Hawthorns on January 28 for the first Black Country derby in three years – and first with fans in attendance since 2012.
“As soon as we walked off I was thinking about Brighton (in the Premier League). I understand fans will be excited, it will be a big atmosphere, it hasn’t been played with fans for a while,” O’Neil said.
“I can’t wait to lead the team down there and see if we can progress again. There’s a Premier League game coming up and I have a very small tired group to do some work with before we go to Brighton.
“I have mixed feelings about the performance but I’m delighted with the win. The lads have worked unbelievably hard over the two ties. We’ve talked about taking the FA Cup seriously, we went down to 10 men at Brentford and tonight got a bit awkward for us.
“The players deserve credit for how they have approached the whole tie. We gave Brentford a bit of a lift by giving them two crazy goals.”