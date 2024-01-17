'Mixed feelings' - Huge concern for Gary O'Neil and Wolves ahead of Brighton showdown

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action against a ‘very tired’ Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boss Gary O’Neil insisted Wolves must focus on the Premier League clash with Brighton despite booking an FA Cup derby against West Brom.

Matheus Cunha’s penalty saw off Brentford 3-2 after extra time on Tuesday and sent Wolves into the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson Semedo and Nathan Fraser twice hit back for the hosts after goals from Nathan Collins and ex-Albion man Neal Maupay in an entertaining replay.

Gary O'Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, reacts during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match against Brentford

Wolves now go to The Hawthorns on January 28 for the first Black Country derby in three years – and first with fans in attendance since 2012.

“As soon as we walked off I was thinking about Brighton (in the Premier League). I understand fans will be excited, it will be a big atmosphere, it hasn’t been played with fans for a while,” O’Neil said.

“I can’t wait to lead the team down there and see if we can progress again. There’s a Premier League game coming up and I have a very small tired group to do some work with before we go to Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have mixed feelings about the performance but I’m delighted with the win. The lads have worked unbelievably hard over the two ties. We’ve talked about taking the FA Cup seriously, we went down to 10 men at Brentford and tonight got a bit awkward for us.