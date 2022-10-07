Moises Caicedo a doubt for Tottenham game as De Zerbi prepares for first home game as Brighton manager

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed this morning that the young midfielder had not trained with the squad yesterday, raising questions about whether he will start in tomorrow’s (October) 5:30pm kick off.

De Zerbi said: “He didn't work with the team yesterday, but today we will look at the situation and I hope it will not be a problem.”

The Italian is preparing for his first home game as Brighton manager, following on from a thrilling 3-3 draw last weekend away at Liverpool, and says he is ‘excited’ to see the Albion home crowd.

De Zerbi said: “I’m happy and excited for my first game in the Brighton stadium. I hope to play a good game and I want to see our fans because I always feel the fans are important. I grew up in the Brescia stadium and the fans are the 12th player in my head. They are very, very important, not only in Brighton, but at every club.”

De Zerbi is expected to be without Enock Mwepu again this week, as the midfielder is yet to recover after falling unwell whilst on international duty with Zambia.

Following from last week’s impressive result and performance, De Zerbi is hoping to go one better this weekend and take all three points from Antonio Conte’s side.