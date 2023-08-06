Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo will not play in Brighton’s final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at the American Express Stadium today.

Caicedo, 21, continues to be the subject of much transfer speculation and is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Blues have so far bid £80m for the Ecuador international but Brighton are holding out £100m. It is understood Caicedo wants to leave this window but Brighton fully expect their star man to remain as they feel that no club will match their £100m valuation this transfer window.

It is said Caicedo has been given the weekend off by the Seagulls in order to focus on the Premier League opener against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12.

So far Caicedo has featured in two pre-season tune-ups as he played against Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series.

The decision to omit Caicedo from the squad to face Madrid based Rayo Vallecano further adds to the speculation surrounding the midfielder this transfer window.

The rest of the team will however focus on the job in hand and will look for a sharp display against Rayo as tey prepare for Premier League, Euopa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup football this term.