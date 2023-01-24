Brighton midfielder star Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with big money moves away from the Amex Stadium

Chelsea remain favourites to land the 21-year-old midfielder who continues to impress in the Premier League. The Blues reportedly had a £50m plus bid rejected by Albion last week but are said to be returning with an improved offer before the window shuts next week.

Brighton, who last week sold Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for around £25m, are determined to keep their star midfielder until the end of the season at least but their resolves could be severely tested if Chelsea reach the £70m mark. Liverpool also remain in the runiing as Jurgen Klopp remains keen to add some youth and vitality to his midfield.

Caicedo joined Brighton for around £4.5m in 2021 from Independiente del Valle and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 – although it is believed the club have an option for a further year.

The Ecuador insists he is non-fussed by the latest speculation and says the hardest thing he has to deal with is getting used to the UK’s cold winters.

“The most difficult part for me was getting used to the cold again, nothing else,” he said to the Brighton website. “For the rest, I have been focussed on doing things very well and to be up there fighting for a good position with Brighton.

“I am focussed on Brighton,” he said. “I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focussed only on here.

