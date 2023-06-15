Brighton and Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo seems certain to leave this summer – and his likely destination may just be that little clearer

Moises Caicedo is a player everyone wants but few can afford. The Ecuador international has been excellent for Brighton following his introduction to the first team and has caught the eye of a host of clubs.

Caicedo, 21, wanted to move last January but Brighton rejected a £70m bid from Arsenal and the midfielder went on to play a key role in Albion’s Europa League qualification. He even agreed a contract extension with Brighton until June 2027 and the club is believed to have an option for a further year. Losing Caicedo will be a blow for Brighton – especially having already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool last week – but a £70m-plus fee would certainly hope Albion bolster their squad as they prepare for Europa League football next season.

Many of football’s elite have been tracking Caicedo’s since he arrived at Brighton for around £4m from Independiente in 2021. He had a brief loan in Belgium with Beerschot before making an immediate impact on his first team introduction.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is a player in high demand

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with a big money move and earlier today Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Chelsea are working hard on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks have been taking place for weeks. Nothing done yet. #CFC It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks. Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz. More to follow.”