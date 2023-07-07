NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Moises Caicedo next club: Favourite confirmed as Brighton ace speaks out amid Chelsea or Man United transfer

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo says he is calm amid the pressure as transfer talks continue on his future.
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST

The future of Caicedo has been the subject of much debate during the summer transfer window as Brighton continue their discussions on a big money move. The Seagulls are said to want Declan Rice type money for the Ecuador international as Rice finalises his £105m move to Arsenal.

It's a huge fee for a player Brighton signed for around £4m in 2021 from Independiente del Valle. Caicedo wanted to leave last January but Albion rejected £70m bid from Arsenal and the midfielder went on to play a vital role for the south coast club as they finished sixth in the Premier League and achieved Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caicedo is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027 and it has been reported that Chelsea have already offered £75m – plus a potential £10m in add-ons – this month.

Most Popular
Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (L) is keen to leave the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea keenBrighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (L) is keen to leave the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea keen
Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (L) is keen to leave the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea keen

The player has remained tight-lipped since the end of last season but today broke his silence. "It's a very great emotion," Caicedo told journalist Maria Jose Flores, via 90min. "What guy wouldn't want them to be talking about him?

"I know how to handle it. I don't get carried away by emotions. I'm enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He will know what is best for me."

Manchester United also remain in the running for the midfielder but the recent capture of Mason Mount from Chelsea could see the Red Devils now target a new striker rather than another midfielder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are in desperate need of additional midfielders, having sanctioned the sales of Mount, Mateo Kovačić, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante so far this window.

Moises Caicedo next club latest from Oddschecker: Chelsea 1/10, Arsenal 14/1, Man United 20/1, Man City and Liverpool 33/1, Bayern Munich 50/1.

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedChelseaDeclan RiceArsenalSeagulls