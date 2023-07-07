Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo says he is calm amid the pressure as transfer talks continue on his future.

The future of Caicedo has been the subject of much debate during the summer transfer window as Brighton continue their discussions on a big money move. The Seagulls are said to want Declan Rice type money for the Ecuador international as Rice finalises his £105m move to Arsenal.

It's a huge fee for a player Brighton signed for around £4m in 2021 from Independiente del Valle. Caicedo wanted to leave last January but Albion rejected £70m bid from Arsenal and the midfielder went on to play a vital role for the south coast club as they finished sixth in the Premier League and achieved Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027 and it has been reported that Chelsea have already offered £75m – plus a potential £10m in add-ons – this month.

Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo (L) is keen to leave the Seagulls this summer with Chelsea keen

The player has remained tight-lipped since the end of last season but today broke his silence. "It's a very great emotion," Caicedo told journalist Maria Jose Flores, via 90min. "What guy wouldn't want them to be talking about him?

"I know how to handle it. I don't get carried away by emotions. I'm enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He will know what is best for me."

Manchester United also remain in the running for the midfielder but the recent capture of Mason Mount from Chelsea could see the Red Devils now target a new striker rather than another midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are in desperate need of additional midfielders, having sanctioned the sales of Mount, Mateo Kovačić, Rueben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante so far this window.