Moises Caicedo next club: Latest favourite revealed after major Man United transfer update amid Chelsea talks

Caicedo appears near-certain to leave Brighton this summer but his destination remains unclear. The 21-year-old was close to leaving in the January window and tried to push for a move to Arsenal. The Gunners offered £70m for the Ecuador international, which was swiftly rejected by the Seagulls.

Caicedo stayed on the south coast and was excellent for the remainder of the season as Brighton finished sixth in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League.

The former Independiente del Valle man, who joined Brighton in 2021 for around £4m, is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and is valued at more than £80m. Real Madrid, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle, Man United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the midfielder who formed a formidable partnership with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister last season.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Man United and Chelsea

Mac Allister has already left for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m and the club are now determined to achieve top dollar for Caicedo as they look to rebuild their midfield next season.

Arsenal's interest waned in Caicedo as they gave their full focus to Declan Rice and are now on the brink of finalising a £105m deal with West Ham for the England international.

Man United remain in the running but the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea could see the Red Devils prioritise a new striker rather than another midfielder.

Chelsea are the most in the need for Caicedo as they have allowed midfielders Mateo Kovačić to go to Man City, Mount to Liverpool, Reuben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan and N'Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia.

Caicedo would likely be a certain starter under new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and would play a major role in the rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Chelsea and Brighton are working on Moisés Caicedo deal. Negotiations are by direct talks club to club, as revealed last week. #CFC

Caicedo said yes to Chelsea months ago and deal up to clubs. Talks on. ‘Quiet’ in public but concrete behind the scenes; it still takes time.”

One major factor in the talks between the two clubs could be Levi Colwill. Brighton are determined to sign the Chelsea defender who impressed while on loan at the Amex Stadium last term.

Colwill, who was called up to the England squad last term, added balance as a left-sided centre back for the Seagulls and it has been reported that Chelsea have rejected a £40m bid from Brighton for the 21-year-old.

Former Chelsea ace Glen Johnson said to betfred.com: “Chelsea seems to be selling everybody else, but I’d be very surprised if they allowed Levi to leave considering the promise he has. They have a player that could be good enough for the first team or from a business standpoint, a player they can sell for a lot of money in the future. Chelsea needs to try and hold onto players that could be starters for the club in a couple of years’ time.

“Mauricio Pochettino is obviously a very good manager and the lads, as well as the young lads, are going to love working with him. You’d be buzzing to work under a manager that’s going to allow you to enjoy your football and is going to help you improve as a centre-back.”

