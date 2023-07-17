Moises Caicedo next club: Major Fabrizio Romano transfer update for Liverpool and Chelsea - favourite confirmed

The future of Brighton and Hove Albion's star midfielder Moises Caicedo could be resolved this week.

Brighton remain in discussions with Chelsea as the Blues look set to up the stakes in the coming days. So far Chelsea have reportedly offered £75m plus add-ons but Brighton are holding firm in their £100m valuation for the Ecuador international.

Personal terms are said to have been agreed but the two clubs are not currently aligned on final price and the structure of the payment.

Chelsea are keen to bolster their midfield and their new boss Mauricio Pochettino has prioritised Caicedo as he looks to rebuild his midfield following the exits of Mason Mount to Manchester United, Rueben Loftus Cheek to AC Milan, Mateo Kovačić to Manchester City and N'Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia. They also lost Jorginho to Arsenal in the previous window.

Arsenal were also in the chase to sign Caicedo and had a £70m offer rejected by the Seagulls last January. The Gunners since turned their full focus to landing Declan Rice from West Ham for £105m, while Man United – who were also keen – are now seeking a striker having netted Mount from Chelsea.

That leaves Liverpool as the main rival to Chelsea for Caicedo. The Reds have already captured Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister for £35m earlier this window and were said to be interested in reuniting Caicedo, 21, with Mac Allister at Anfield next season. The South American pair formed an excellent partnership in the Brighton midfield last season and helped them to a record sixth place finish and Europa League qualification.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also in serious need reinforcements in the central areas as experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could be heading to Saudi Arabia this summer.

It is thought however that Brighton's valuation of Caicedo could prove a major stumbling block for Liverpool.

Chelsea also hold a few aces up their sleeve as Brighton are still interested in signing their defender Levi Colwill – who impressed on loan at the American Express Stadium last term – and midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Both could factor in the talks between Chelsea and the Seagulls as they look to thrash out a deal this week.