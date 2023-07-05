Moises Caicedo next club: Man United great makes surprise claim amid Chelsea payment plan update

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo continues to be at the centre of a major transfer tussle this summer window

Brighton are almost resigned to losing their star midfield man Moises Caicedo this summer – but his destination remains undecided. Chelsea are said to be pushing ahead with a deal for the Ecuador international and they have reportedly offered Albion a fee of £75m – with a potential £10m to follow in add-ons, according to Ecuadorian journalist Diego Arco S.

Personal terms are not thought to a problem but how the transfer fee payment will be structured is still an area where talks are ongoing. New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is determined to land the 21-year-old Albion star and views him as a vital part in rebuilding the midfield for years to come.

So far this window Chelsea have sold midfielders Mateo Kovačić to Man City, Reuben Loftus-Cheek is set for AC Milan, N’Golo Kante is off for the riches of Saudi Arabia and Mason Mount agreed to join Premier League rivals Man United, which was confirmed today by the England midfielder via video.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United this summer transfer window

The fact Chelsea have strengthened their two Manchester rivals has not sat well with a number of Blues fans and the signing of Caicedo would certainly help to cushion that blow.

Caicedo has been excellent for Brighton for the past 18 months in the Premier League. He joined the Seagulls for around £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and after an initial loan in Belgium with Beerschot, he made an immediate impact on the Albion first team.

Arsenal were keen to sign him last January and Brighton rejected a £70m bid from the Gunners. Caicedo stayed and went on to play a key role as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

The lure of European football though does not appear to be enough to keep Caicedo at the south coast club and although Chelsea appear favourites to land him, Man United are not completely out of the running.

Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the player the club almost signed before his switch from Ecuador to Brighton. Recent reports suggest Scott McTominay could be used as a bargaining tool that would see the Scotland international move the opposite way and team up with Brighton.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand remains unconvinced that Caicedo is the right signing for United and feels the club should invest in a proven striker. “A Caicedo and an [Martin] Odegaard does not paper over the cracks of we didn’t have a number nine who scored a goal last season,” Ferdinand told FIVE’s YouTube channel. “If you said Caicedo came in, he would be a great signing for Manchester United, but he’s not getting you off your seat.”

Former Chelsea man Glen Johnson wanted his old club to sign Declan Rice – who now seems destined for Arsenal in a £105m deal – but believes Caicedo is a decent alternative. “Well he [Caicedo] wouldn’t have been my first choice as that would have been Declan Rice, but I do like Caicedo,” Johnson said to Betfred.

"Moisés has been close to a move to Chelsea before, so he’s clearly been on their radar for a long time. It would be a sensible move, but he wouldn’t have been my first choice signing in that area of the team.”