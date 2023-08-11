Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee in the region of £110million for Brighton ace Moises Caicedo – but the player remains keen to join Chelsea

Liverpool swooped in and had a substantial offer accepted for the 21-year-old Ecuador international, who was attracting significant interest from Chelsea this summer.

Brighton held firm on their valuation of a player who joined them for just £4m from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will match Liverpool’s bid.

The fee is upwards of the previous British record of £107m that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January and dwarfs Liverpool’s own highest transfer payment of £75m for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is wanted by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has seen Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner depart the club this summer but Liverpool have signed Caicedo’s former Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister for £35m in June.

Klopp is keen to get the Caicedo transfer over the line but it appears the player has his heart set on Stamford Bridge. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! #CFC. Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton.”

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi expects Caicedo to leave the Amex Stadium. “I would like to answer only one time (on Caicedo)”,” said the Italian. “I’ve already forgotten Moises. Moises is leaving and is not important for me now.”