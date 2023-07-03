Moises Caicedo next club: New favourite confirmed after major Fabrizio Romano transfer update for Chelsea and Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion will continue transfer discussions on the future of star midfielder Moises Caicedo this week – but who is favourite to land the Ecuador man?

Moises Caicedo looks likely to seal a move away from Brighton in this transfer window. Caicedo, 21, has been a major player for the Seagulls in the past 18 months and has attracted admirers from giants such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Brighton rejected a £70m bid from Arsenal in the previous window and the Ecuador international stayed on the south coast and went on to play a vital role as Roberto De Zerbi's men finished sixth in the Premier League and secured Europa League qualification.

Caicedo is contracted with Albion until June 2027 and the club are in a strong position to land a record £80m-plus fee for a player they brought for around £4m just two seasons ago.

Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea this transfer window

A bidding war is always great news for the selling club and it seems Chelsea and Manchester United have been leading the race for the 21-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements as Mateo Kovačić left earlier this window for rivals Manchester City, N'Golo Kanté is on the brink of a move to Saudi Arabia, Reuben Loftus-Cheek is set for AC Milan and Mason Mount completed his move to Man United last week.

The issue of Levi Colwill – who is wanted by Brighton after his successful loan at the Amex Stadium – could also factor in any talks with Chelsea.

Yesterday, Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand Chelsea will continue talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo next week. Clubs will be in direct contact as negotiations are ongoing. #CFC. Chelsea hope to find a solution soon as personal terms are not an issue, Moisés already said yes to Chelsea. Talks on.”

Here are the latest odds courtesy of Oddschecker: Chelsea 1/10, Manchester United 12/1, Arsenal 14/1, Man City and Liverpool 33/1, Bayern Munich 50/1.