Moises Caicedo next club: New surprise favourite confirmation after major Arsenal and Chelsea transfer twist

The expected transfer of Brighton ace Moises Caicedo looks set to rumble on throughout the summer window – but which club is leading the chase?

Moises Caicedo remains a player very much in demand this transfer window. The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been excellent for the Seagulls during the past 18 months and has been linked with lucrative moves to Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle and Real Madrid.

The Ecuador international joined Brighton for a modest £4m from Independiente del Vallein 2021 and is contracted to the south coast club until June 2027. Last January Caicedo stated his intentions to leave and Albion rejected a reported £70m offer from Arsenal for their star man.

Brighton held firm and Caicedo remained and played a major role in helping the Seagulls to a record sixth place finish in the Premier League and Europa League qualification.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is in high demand from Premier League rivals this transfer window

The lure of European football does not however appear to be enough to keep the 21-year-old at the Amex Stadium. Chelsea were leading the chase last week but – according to the Times – it seems the Blues are not prepared to meet the £80m valuation set by Brighton who are not prepared to let their man leave on the cheap.

Arsenal’s interest has waned as their focus turns to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, which has left the door open for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Ten Hag is determined to bolster his midfielder and build on an impressive first season in the Premier League.

The situation is however complicated by United's pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount. The clubs have been in lengthy discussions over the England man's future and as yet they have failed to reach an agreement.

It all has implications on Caicedo’s situation but Brighton will no doubt bide their time and will only sanction a move when the time and the price is right for them.