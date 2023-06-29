Moises Caicedo next club: Significant shift after major announcement from Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to continue talks with Premier League rivals on the future of their star midfielder Moises Caicedo

The transfer window is in full swing and Moises Caicedo remains a key target for the top clubs in the Premier League. Caicedo, 21, looks almost certain to leave Brighton this summer after an impressive 18 months with the Seagulls.

The Ecuador international joined Brighton in 2021 for around £4m from Independiente del Valle. The midfielder had a brief loan in Belgium with Beerschot but made an immediate impact on the Albion first team when he made his debut in 2022.

He finished the season strongly under then manager Graham Potter and then became a key player for Albion and excelled under the guidance of new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is set to leave this summer with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal all keen to sign him this transfer window

Arsenal were desperate to sign him last January and had a a reported bid of around £70m rejected by the Seagulls. Caicedo stated he wanted to leave but the move to to North London failed to materialise.

He remained focussed on Brighton and went on to play a vital role for Albion and helped them to sixth in the Premier League as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Caicedo is contracted to to the south coast club until June 2027 but his performances have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Arsenal's interest appears to have waned as they turned their attentions to West Ham's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Kai Havertz. The Gunners are said to be close to a major announcement of a £105m deal for Rice, while Havertz confirmed his move to the Emirates late last night for about £65m. Whether Mikel Arteta’s men can now afford Caicedo in the same window remains to be seen.

The transfer dealings at Arsenal appears to have opened the door for the likes of Man United and Chelsea – who have also been long-term admirers of Caicedo.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his midfield and they remain in discussions with Chelsea for Mason Mount, who has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. The clubs are believed to be close to agreeing a deal of around £50m for the England international, with certain add-ons.

Ten Hag could still make his move for Caicedo but Chelsea need to bolster their midfield as Ruben Loftus-Cheek nears a move to AC Milan, Mateo Kovačić left for Manchester City and N'Golo Kante will sign for Saudi club Al-Ittihad on July 1.

Yesterday transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano stated Chelsea were going to “attack the deal” and talks would start within 24 or 48 hours. The Levi Colwill situation at Chelsea could also help their cause as they prepare to enter talks. The left-sided defender impressed while on loan at Brighton last term and the Seagulls are keen to make the move permanent.