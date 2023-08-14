Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is about to seal his switch to Chelsea – but he previously stated his dream move is to Real Madrid.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is set to seal his £115m move to Premier League rivals Chelsea

Caicedo, 21, has been a player very much in demand this summer transfer window. Liverpool had previously agreed a fee of £111m with Brighton for the Ecuador international, which finally prompted Chelsea to make a their decisive move.

The Blues had previously offered around £80m for the midfielder but were forced to hit Brighton's valuation of more than £100m. Chelsea are set to pay an initial fee of £100m, with the further £15m said to be paid to the Seagulls by 'easily achievable’ add-ons and reportedly based on appearances and European qualification.

Caicedo is said to be signing an eight-year contract – with an option for a further year – at Stamford Bridge but importantly Brighton have also negotiated a sell-on clause, which could see the club bank millions if Caicedo moves on. This could prove to be another shrewd move by the Seagulls as Caicedo has previously stated his desire to play for Real Madrid.

“It was always my dream to play for Real Madrid,” Caicedo previously told Cadena SER. “Now I’m doing things very well and why not one day play there and win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The way they play, the personality, the style, it’s really impressive.”