Moises Caicedo shows Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal what they missed with stunner against Leicester - Watch
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo fired Albion into a 2-1 first half lead with a fine strike against Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.
Caicedo, 20, has taken to the Premier League in style and the Ecuador international was the subject of intense transfer speculation in the summer window.
Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool were all keen, with Jurgen Klopp's men reportedly prepared to bid £42m for the player Brighton brought last year for £4.5m.
Leicester had taken the lead inside a minute through the recalled Iheanacho. Solly March was dispossessed by Youri Tielemans and, after the ball was helped on by Harvey Barnes, Daka squared across goal to leave Iheanacho with a simple tap-in.
March atoned for his early error by helping Brighton level in the 10th minute. Leandro Trossard delivered a floated cross from the left and March’s header back across goal deflected in off Foxes defender Luke Thomas.
Brighton went 2-1 ahead in the 15th minute through Caicedo. Foxes midfielder James Maddison conceded possession close to the halfway line, allowing Enock Mwepu to stride forward and slip in Caicedo, who finished emphatically into the bottom left corner.