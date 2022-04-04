Another weekend of Premier League action has passed with the summer transfer window edging closer and closer.

Newcastle United could be set to make a summer move for a new keeper and could look to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Spanish stopper with a £20m bid.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a £60m bid as the “push” to sign Leeds United’s England international midfielder while the Elland Road side are among several clubs thought to be monitoring a bright prospect currently with Birmingham City.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to join Barcelona this summer but that deal appears to have hit a snag while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to compete for an Inter Milan star.

Elsewhere, Everton are set to move on an under performing midfielder this summer despite the player still having a year left on his current deal.

League One side Wigan Athletic look to have won the race to sign an 18-year old striker currently playing in the non-league ahead of sides in both the Premier League and Scottish Premiership while West Ham are going to offer a new deal to one of their stand-out performers this season.

Finally, the long running saga surrounding Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could be concluded this month with the player set to make his decision.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Rudiger's Barcelona move stalls Barcelona are unwilling to meet Antonio Rudiger's initial financial demands but will have another meeting with the Chelsea defender (Fichajes)

2. West Ham to offer Fabianski new deal West Ham manager David Moyes has revealed he will reward goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with a new contract to keep him at the club for another year (Daily Mail)

3. North London rivals interested in Martinez Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Lautaro Martinez but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker if they receive a bid of more than €80m (Calciomercato)

4. Everton will let Allan go Everton will let Brazilian midfielder Allan go in the summer at the end of a poor campaign (The Sun)