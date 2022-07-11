The new Premier League season is fast approaching for Graham Potter and the AMEX Stadium side.

It continues to be a busy summer transfer window for clubs across English football’s top flight with players arriving and departing from clubs.

A Brighton & Hove Albion striker is being linked with a move to Championship sides Sheffield United and Sunderland after spending last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Everton ‘look set’ to offer an England international a new long-term contract and Sevilla are interested in signing a Tottenham Hotspur full back because their current first choice player in that position is closing in on a move to Aston Villa.

It looks like Barcelona have finally won the race to sign a Leeds United star with the two clubs agreeing a record fee while Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Burnley playmaker and a Watford striker this summer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could be lining up a shock move to sign a Chelsea midfielder while the Blues are ‘prepared’ to meet Napoli’s valuation of their much sought after defender and a current Gunners outcast has held talks about signing for a Stamford Bridge legend.

Finally, Manchester United are unlikely to sign a defensive midfielder this summer but are expected to complete deals for two central players in the coming weeks.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Everton to offer Pickford new deal Everton look set to offer England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a new long-term contract (Liverpool Echo) Photo Sales

2. United not targeting defensive midfielder Manchester United are prepared to go through the transfer window without signing an out-and-out defensive midfielder with Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen both expected to sign for the club (Manchester Evening News) Photo Sales

3. Torreira hold Roma talks Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira has revealed that he has held talks with Jose Mourinho over a potential switch to AS Roma (Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Sevilla target Reguilon signing Sevilla are among the clubs showing interest in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon who thye see as a replacement for Aston Villa bound Ludwig Augustinsson (Daily Mail) Photo Sales