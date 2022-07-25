The new Premier League season kicks off next month as Graham Potter continues to make moves in the summer transfer market.

There are just seven days left in the month of July as the final month of the summer transfer window and the return of competitive football gets closer.

EFL Championship side Sheffield United hope to complete a deal for a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder before the end of the week and Fulham are close to completing a deal for a Swiss international defender.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have an offer from Juventus for one of their striker’s on the table to consider and Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell a midfielder ‘for the right price’ with a Turkish side being linked.

With Barcelona increasingly confident of hijacking Chelsea’s move for a Sevilla defender the Blues could now block one of their current player’s proposed moves to the Nou Camp while Arsenal have confirmed their interest in signing a brazilian playmaker but say no official bid has been made.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have seen a bid for a Leeds United star rejected and have now identified a Burnley ace as an alternative if the Yorkshire club won’t budge on their £35 million valuation and the Magpies are also understood to be back in for a Chelsea striker but could face competition from Everton.

Finally, Manchester United could move for a player they have long been linked with if they are unable to complete a deal for Frenkie de Jong in this window.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. United could move for Milinkovic-Savic Manchester United will target Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a player they have been linked with in previous windows, if they can not get a deal done for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (Calciomercato)

2. Firmino bid on the table for Liverpool Juventus have made a €23m (£19.5m) offer for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino, a bid that Liverpool are currently 'deciding' on (Tuttomercato)

3. Spurs willing to sell Ndombele Tottenham are willing to sell midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for 'the right price', with Turkish side Galatasaray thought to be interested in the Frenchman (Media Foot)

4. Fulham 'finalising' Mbabu deal Fulham are finalising their £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg's Switzerland international right-back Kevin Mbabu (Daily Mail)