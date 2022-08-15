Graham Potter’s side continue to be active in the transfer market after their unbeaten start to the Premier League season following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion still have just over two weeks remaining to complete more business in the summer transfer window with the new Premier League season now in full swing.

The Seagulls won their opening fixture away to Manchester United and will make the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in their next match this weekend.

The Hammers have lost both of their opening Premier League fixtures, at home to Manchester City and away to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

After the Newcastle match, Potter was full of praise for new signing Kaoru Mitoma, saying: “He is going to cause full backs problems. He is unique and I said before it’s impossible for the all the lads to play 90 minutes so the impact the subs were going to make was always going to be key for us.

“They did well but we couldn’t get the three points. He can mix it up and he can play from the left centrally and cut in so he is a bit of a nightmare for defenders.”

There is very likely to be further business at the AMEX Stadium in the next few weeks with the Seagulls not only needing to bring more new players in but, also, keep a hold of their current stars having already sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Manchester United are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo this summer (Mirror)

