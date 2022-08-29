Graham Potter’s side kept up their terrific start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at home to Leeds United at the weekend and now turn their attention to a trip to Craven Cottage tomorrow to face Fulham.

The summer transfer window closes on September 1 which means there are now just a few days remaining for English clubs to get their squads set for the first half of the season.

They now face a tricky away trip this midweek as they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham tomorrow night.

They now face a tricky away trip this midweek as they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of big transfer moves reportedly being discussed by clubs.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Leicester City and Everton are weighing up a late move for ex-West Brom star Matheus Pereira (The Sun)

Manchester United have enquired about a potential transfer move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though his preference remains a move to Chelsea (Caught Offside)

Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, as they seek to sharpen their attack in the final days of the window (The Independent)

Sheffield United face a battle on their hands to retain the services of Norway international Sander Berge before the closing of the summer with Liverpool now joining the chase (Yorkshire Post)

Chelsea have offered Everton£25m plus Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher in exchange for (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is closing in on a move to Italian Serie A side Sampdoria (Evening Standard)

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted he still isn’t confident of keeping hold of star striker Joel Piroe this window despite the deadline fast approaching and Brighton amongst the sides reportedly interested (Football League World via Wales Online)

Newcastle United could make ‘two more signings’ before the transfer window slams shut this week with Eddie Howe still keen to add to his squad (This is Futbol/Sky Sports)