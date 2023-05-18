'Most beautiful' - Former Italy legend makes Brighton and Man City admission amid Arsenal comparison

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City are currently playing ‘the most beautiful football in the world’, according to former Italy legend Antonio Cassano.

The ex-AS Roma, Real Madrid and AC Milan striker heaped praise on the Seagulls following Sunday’s superb 3-0 win at title-chasing Arsenal.

Second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupiñán moved Albion up to sixth on 58 points, and boosted their chances of European football next season.

Brighton sit seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Albion do have two games in hand on the Reds.

Tottenham Hotspur are seventh, one point behind the Seagulls but Spurs have played two games more.

City, meanwhile, are three wins away from a historic treble following last [Wednesday, May 17] night’s UEFA Champions League semi-final thumping of Real Madrid.

The Sky Blues beat Real 4-0 at the Etihad to advance to the final 5-1 on aggregate. City will face one of Cassano’s former clubs, Inter, in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

Pep Guardiola’s side can claim their third successive Premier League title with a win over beleaguered Chelsea at the Etihad this Sunday.

The Sky Blues take on bitter local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

Speaking to Bobo TV, via areanapoli.it, Cassano said: “They played against Arsenal, who had the most ball possession and the most chances created after City.

“They took 38% ball possession against 62% and played them like a fiddle. I hadn’t seen a gulf in class like that this year, even when Arsenal were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City. Crazy stuff.

“This year Brighton had the opportunity to reach the top four but they lost a few points. But what Roberto De Zerbi is doing is something unique.

“If you go and see Undav's goal with the lob, he did man-to-man pressing and then the goal came. He [Undav] gave him [De Zerbi] a sensational goal in a crazy way.

“[It’s] a team that has now become really strong – but if you took them at the beginning of the season you would not have given them a chance.