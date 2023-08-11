Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sell star midfielder Moises Caicedo to Liverpool for a fee believed to be £111m.

Caicedo, 21, is expected to agree personal terms at Anfield and then complete his medical before confirming the deal. He is set to reunite with his previous Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, who signed for Liverpool from Brighton earlier this transfer window for an initial fee of £35m.

It's a remarkable transfer twist for Caicedo as the Eucador ace appeared destined for Chelsea but the Blues dithered all summer and failed to match Brighton's £100m valuation. Jurgen Klopp was determined to bolster his Liverpool midfield, having lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia. The proposed fee also surpasses the £105m Arsenal paid West Ham to land Declan Rice last month.

The transfer fee Liverpool are set to pay Brighton is British transfer record – but how does it compare to other blockbuster transfers in Premier League history?

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion looks set to move to Liverpool this summer transfer window

10. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool in 2018) - £75million. 9. Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United in 2017) - £75million. 8. Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United in 2019) - £78million

7. Antony (Ajax to Manchester United in 2022) - £82million. 6. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakthar Donetsk to Chelsea in 2023) - £89million. 5. Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United in 2016) - £89million