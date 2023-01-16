Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Brighton's star midfielder is close to an England call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Solly March has been fine form for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this season

Solly March insists he is playing the best football of his career after his two goal display against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

March, 28, has been in excellent form since the arrival of Albion's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi last October. De Zerbi was immediately impressed by the talents of the wide man and has tweaked his position which has enabled him to get into attacking areas areas more often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi has installed a new confidence into March's play and former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp believes his current form could see him force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad.

"Solly March might be the most improved player in the league," wrote Redknapp for betvictor.com. "He got another two goals against Liverpool, and he took them brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always thought this lad was a good player but his form since De Zerbi came in has been superb. If he keeps this up, Gareth Southgate might start to consider him as an option.”

Redknapp was also delighted to see Albion striker Danny Welbeck on the scoresheet against Liverpool after his latest injury troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad