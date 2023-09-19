Most popular Premier League owners: How Tony Bloom rates alongside Tottenham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham supremoes
Bloom has overseen a remarkable rise at Brighton since he took control of the club in 2009. A huge amount of investment, sheer hard work and shrewd management has seen Brighton rise from League One and into the Premier League.
The Albion chairman was the driving force behind the American Express Stadium and also the excellent training facilities based in Lancing. It has all helped the Seagulls survive and then thrive in the Premier League as last season they finished sixth in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.
It’s been all the more remarkable as Brighton have continuously sold their best players – including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard and Marc Cucurella – for vast sums but excellent player recruitment and coaching keeps Bloom’s team competing at the very highest level.
Bloom, 53, is always quick to praise the staff around him and rarely takes the credit but the loyal fans know exactly how much he has achieved and what he done for the club. As Brighton prepare for their first ever foray into Europe, a study by www.aceodds.com measured the social sentiment of tweets mentioning Premier League club owners – from July 2023 and September 2023. They have concluded which of the Premier League’s 20 owners have suffered the most negativity online and which ones are the most popular…
1. Tony Bloom - Brighton - 80 per cent positive sentiment. 2. Sheikh Mansour - Man City - 80 per cent positive sentiment. 3. Matthew Benham - Brentford - 60 per cent positive sentiment. 4. Yasir Al-Rumayyan - Newcastle - 60 per cent positive sentiment. 5. Todd Boehly - Chelsea - 50 per cent positive sentiment.
6. David Wilkinson - Luton Town - 50 per cent positive. 7. Evangelos Marinakis - Nottingham forest - 50 per cent positive. 8. Fosun Group - Wolves - 50 per cent positive. 9. Shahid Khan - Fulham - 40 per cent positive. 10. John W Henry - Liverpool - 40 per cent positive.
11. Wes Edens - Aston Villa - 60 per cent negative. 12. David Sullivan - West Ham United - 70 per cent negative. 13. Steve Parish - Crystal Palace - 70 per cent negative. 14. Alan Pace - Burnley - 70 per cent negative.
15. Daniel Levy - Tottenham - 80 per cent negative. 16. William P. Foley - Bournemouth - 80 per cent negative. 17. Stan Kroenke - Arsenal - 80 per cent negative 18. Prince Abdullah - Sheffield United - 90 per cent negative. 19. Farhad Moshiri - Everton - 90 per cent negative. 20. Glazer Family - Man United - 95 per cent negative.