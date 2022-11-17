Brighton and Hove Albion have seen a number of their star players jet off to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup – but how many of their players are out there and how do they compare with their top flight rivals?

Many Brighton fans will be following the progress of England throughout the World Cup but they will also keep a close eye on Albion’s array of international stars representing their countries.

The tournament kicks-off on Sunday as the host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. Brighton will likely have three of their international stars on display in this match as Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento are all likely to feature for the Ecuadorians. For many Albion fans, La Tricolor will be their second team at the World Cup.

English football will be the most-represented of all the domestic leagues across the world in Qatar, with 160 of the 831 players selected from the 32 teams playing for clubs in England and Wales.

Here, Sussex World has taken a look at every player Brighton – and all of their Premier League rivals – will have at the World Cup.

1. Man City - 16 Julian Alvarez (Argentina), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ederson (Brazil), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips (England), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Rodri, Aymeric Laporte (Spain), Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR Photo Sales

2. Man United - 14 Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Casemiro, Fred, Antony (Brazil), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford (England), Raphael Varane (France), Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands), Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 12 Thiago Silva (Brazil), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher (England), Kai Havertz (Germany), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Christian Pulisic (USA) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Tottenham - 11 Cristian Romero (Argentina), Richarlison (Brazil), Ivan Perisic (Croatia), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Harry Kane, Eric Dier (England), Hugo Lloris (France), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal), Son Heung-min (South Korea), Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay), Ben Davies (Wales) Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales