Most Premier League players at World Cup: How Brighton compare with Chelsea, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Tottenham - gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion have seen a number of their star players jet off to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup – but how many of their players are out there and how do they compare with their top flight rivals?
Many Brighton fans will be following the progress of England throughout the World Cup but they will also keep a close eye on Albion’s array of international stars representing their countries.
The tournament kicks-off on Sunday as the host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium. Brighton will likely have three of their international stars on display in this match as Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento are all likely to feature for the Ecuadorians. For many Albion fans, La Tricolor will be their second team at the World Cup.
English football will be the most-represented of all the domestic leagues across the world in Qatar, with 160 of the 831 players selected from the 32 teams playing for clubs in England and Wales.
Here, Sussex World has taken a look at every player Brighton – and all of their Premier League rivals – will have at the World Cup.