'MRI scan' – Another major injury blow for Brighton as £30m striker ruled out
Brighton will be without key striker Joao Pedro for the FA Cup third round clash against Norwich City this Saturday.
Pedro, who scored last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, suffered an ankle injury in training and head coach Fabian Hurzeler is awaiting the results of an MRI scan.
It’s a major blow for the Seagulls who are already without striker Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck – although Welbeck did train this week following his five match absence and could be in contention to face Norwich at Carrow Road.
Pedro, who has five goals and five assists this term, has already had injury issues and missed five matches earlier this campaign due to an ankle injury picked up in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.
“Joao will miss,” said Hurzeler ahead of the trip to East Anglia. “I would love to have him on the pitch, also in the FA Cup, but in the end he twisted his ankle yesterday in training and we have to wait for the MRI.
"If we have any clear results about that then we can let you know, but before I think we have to wait for the results. But that's part of the business and you will never hear me complaining about injuries because that's my job, to find solutions.
Although we have a lot of injuries and I also trust the players who are there. We have a strong squad, we have a lot of options and I really have a big, big belief and trust in the players who will replace the players who are injured at the moment and that's why I will never complain about that.
"It's part of the job, it's also part of the journey, and therefore it's only about finding solutions and not complaining about the problems we have.”
Hurzeler also confirmed that the cup clash will arrive too early for Lewis Dunk (calf) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Mats Wieffer (knock) and Evan Ferguson (ankle). Ferdi Kadioglu remains absent with his toe injury and Igor Julio faces a ‘few months’ on the sidelines following his hamstring injury against Arsenal.
Hurzeler also confirmed that Adam Webster and Jason Steele will play at Norwich but £12m January signing Diego Gomez is still not ready to play.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.