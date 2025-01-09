Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion picked up an ankle injury in training

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of FA Cup clash at Norwich

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will be without key striker Joao Pedro for the FA Cup third round clash against Norwich City this Saturday.

Pedro, who scored last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, suffered an ankle injury in training and head coach Fabian Hurzeler is awaiting the results of an MRI scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a major blow for the Seagulls who are already without striker Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck – although Welbeck did train this week following his five match absence and could be in contention to face Norwich at Carrow Road.

Pedro, who has five goals and five assists this term, has already had injury issues and missed five matches earlier this campaign due to an ankle injury picked up in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

“Joao will miss,” said Hurzeler ahead of the trip to East Anglia. “I would love to have him on the pitch, also in the FA Cup, but in the end he twisted his ankle yesterday in training and we have to wait for the MRI.

"If we have any clear results about that then we can let you know, but before I think we have to wait for the results. But that's part of the business and you will never hear me complaining about injuries because that's my job, to find solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although we have a lot of injuries and I also trust the players who are there. We have a strong squad, we have a lot of options and I really have a big, big belief and trust in the players who will replace the players who are injured at the moment and that's why I will never complain about that.

"It's part of the job, it's also part of the journey, and therefore it's only about finding solutions and not complaining about the problems we have.”

Hurzeler also confirmed that the cup clash will arrive too early for Lewis Dunk (calf) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Mats Wieffer (knock) and Evan Ferguson (ankle). Ferdi Kadioglu remains absent with his toe injury and Igor Julio faces a ‘few months’ on the sidelines following his hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Hurzeler also confirmed that Adam Webster and Jason Steele will play at Norwich but £12m January signing Diego Gomez is still not ready to play.