A former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and Crawley Town loanee has joined a League Two club.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST

Forest Green Rovers have announced the signing of Teddy Jenks.

The 21-year-old joins Rovers on a free transfer after being released by the Seagulls this summer.

Jenks joined Albion as a nine-year-old, making two first-team appearances for his local club.

The box-to-box midfielder had a couple of spells out on loan during his time at the Seagulls in order to gain some first-team experience.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the 2021-22 campaign - including in the UEFA Europa Conference League - while Crawley Town was his chosen destination for a loan stint last season.

He played 21 times for the Reds, scoring one goal, although an injury ruled him out of the final couple of months of the season.

Jenks, who was capped by England at under-16s and under-17s level, will link-up with his new FGR teammates next week as Duncan Ferguson’s side return for pre-season training.

Teddy Jenks, pictured in 2019, has joined Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer after being released by Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesTeddy Jenks, pictured in 2019, has joined Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer after being released by Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Speaking to fgr.co.uk, Jenks said: “It feels really good. I found out about Forest Green’s interest at the start of the summer, when I’d just finished with Brighton.

“My heart was set on the move from then. I didn’t really need to speak to too many other people. I’m really happy that it’s all done.

“I just like the whole ethos of the club. I know the club didn’t have the best season last season, but hopefully we can get back to League One next season. That’s the aim for everyone here at the club.

“There’s a brilliant manager here. I can pick his brain about football things - he’s not a bad person to learn off. Everything about the club really intrigued me.

The 21-year-old played 21 times for Crawley Town while on loan during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal, although an injury ruled him out of the final couple of months of the season. Picture by Cory PickfordThe 21-year-old played 21 times for Crawley Town while on loan during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal, although an injury ruled him out of the final couple of months of the season. Picture by Cory Pickford
“He’s a character. He had a fantastic career in the Premier League and in Scotland. There are loads of players who would jump at the opportunity of playing for him.

"The goal for everybody at the club, including myself, is to try and get promotion and to be as close to the top as we can.

“For me, I want to get loads of minutes under my belt, play games and to help the team achieve our goals.”

Rovers head coach Ferguson added: “Teddy is a fantastic addition. He’s a good technical player who is comfortable in possession and will help with our ball retention.

“He’s a great age and his profile really suits us. I’m sure he’ll do very well.”

Allan Steele, Forest Green’s director of football, continued: "We are all very pleased to have Teddy join us and it’s been a pleasure working with him over this period.

"Teddy’s drive and ambition matches that of the squad and of the club. We look forward to seeing everyone together again soon."

