Patrick Vieira admitted it was his responsibility to rectify Crystal Palace’s woes in front of goal ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Premier League fixture at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Eagles are in wretched form going into the midweek derby clash at the Amex.

Palace sit 12th in the table but are just three points clear of the relegation places after failing to register a Premier League win in 2023.

Crystal Palace supporters have endured a ten-game winless run in the league. The Eagles last picked up three points on New Year’s Eve – winning 2-0 at third-from-bottom Bournemouth.

Patrick Vieira admitted it was his responsibility to rectify Crystal Palace’s woes in front of goal ahead of Wednesday’s crunch Premier League fixture at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

To make matters worse, Palace have scored the least goals from open play this season with nine.

The south Londoners have failed to muster a single shot on target in their last three Premier League games, and Vieira admitted he needed to fix this major issue ahead of their trip to bitter rivals Brighton.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder said: “A shot on target – you can read it the way you want.

“What is important is to score goals. If you take the ball from the halfway line and shoot at goal, if you count that as a shot on goal, it doesn’t make sense.

“What is important is that we have to score goals and create more chances. Overall, we have to play in a better way in possession to create those chances.