Neal Maupay Brighton future: Serie A 'serious offer', Graham Potter's latest stance

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay faces an uncertain future

Serie A outfit Salernitana had a previous bid – reported to be around £15m – rejected by Brighton last week but the Italians remain interested in the French forward.

Maupay was frustrated with a lack of game time towards the end of last season and started in just one of Albion's final eight matches.

Graham Potter preferred the experienced Danny Welbeck as the main striker during that spell and the former Manchester United and Arsenal man – who has previously struggled with injuries – now looks in peak physical shape ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Albion have also brought in German striker Deniz Undav after his prolific spell at Union SG, which could push Maupay further down the order.

It's a tricky situation for Albion as Maupay has been their leading scorer for the last three seasons in the top flight and is always a handful for defenders.

The 25-year-old does however have just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Maupay has though been a largely successful signing for Albion following his £15m switch from Brentford in 2019.

He has been a regular figure since Potter took over at Brighton but has also been criticised by some section of fans for missing more chances than he converts.

“You can’t comment on these things that appear in the newspapers but no problems with Neal," said Potter after their pre-season match at Reading.

“He has had a good pre-season, we know what he is about.

"He will be involved again on Tuesday (against Brentford) and he will be involved again on Saturday (at home to Espanyol).”

“It is important to get as much information as you can before you make a decision.

“But we are getting closer to understanding what we need, what’s right for the players, what’s right for us.”

Brighton start their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on August 7 at Old Trafford.