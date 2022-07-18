Neal Maupay makes Deniz Undav and Mauro Kitmoa claim as striker competition hots up at Brighton

Neal Maupay led the way, before new arrivals Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav scored their first goals for the club.

Maupay, Albion's leading scorer last season, said the week in Portugal had been productive and allowed the players to get to know their new mates.

The striker faces stiff competition for a starting role this season with Danny Welbeck, Undav, Mitoma and Evan Ferguson all expected to challenge for the attacking spots.

Brighton striker Neal Maupay scored twice on Albion's pre-season friendly against Estoril

The likes of Leo Trossard and new signing Julio Enciso will also add to Graham Potter’s attacking options.

Undav was prolific for Union SG in the Belgian league last season and the German has the chance to make his mark in the Premier League this season.

Maupay said: "The week has been good in terms of work and team spirit.

"We had time to spend together and to get to know each other with the new players.

"We have a strong squad now and we are looking forward to play with them. Deniz got his goal today and Kaoru as well.

"Everyone worked really hard, everyone had time on the pitch and a good end to the week.

“Pre-season is good but I don’t pay too much attention to results in pre-season because you can win every game and then you start the league season and lose, so it doesn’t matter.