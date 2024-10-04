Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton vs Tottenham

Tottenham look set to be without striker Son Heung-min for their clash at Brighton this Sunday.

Son, 32, missed Tottenham 's impressive 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United last Sunday and Thursday's Europa League 2-1 win against Ferencvaros in Budapest. The Spurs skipper sustained a thigh injury during the 3-0 win against Qarabag FK in the Europa League last Thursday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said Son is “unlikely” to face Brighton and this morning the South Korean FA issued this statement: "We have decided that Son Heung-min, who injured his left thigh, needs rest. We have decided to exclude him from the national team squad for the sake of protecting the player."

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is expected to miss the clash against Brighton

South Korea were hoping to have their talisman available for World Cup qualifiers against Jordan and Iran during the upcoming international break.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is looking forward to facing Tottenham and their manager Postecoglou for the first time. Hurzeler suffered his first loss as Brighton manager last week after their 4-2 defeat at Chelsea.

"I respect him a lot,” said Hurzeler. “Not only because how he his playing, the entity of Tottenham, of the style of play, it's impressive but also, as a person he is very humble, very polite person and I'm really looking forward to meet him and compete against him."