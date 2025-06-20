South American’s agent wants ‘new surroundings’ for Brighton star

Julio Enciso remains at the heart of transfer speculation as his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion enters its final year.

The 21-year-old Paraguayan attacking midfielder’s deal is set to expire in June 2026 and Inter Milan, FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon are among the clubs linked with the versatile star, who can play as a No 10 or winger.

Since joining Brighton from Club Libertad in 2022 for £9.5 million, Enciso has shown flashes of brilliance, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 57 appearances.

However, injuries, inconsistent form, and a loan spell at Ipswich Town in the 2024-25 season have brought uncertainty about his future.

Enciso’s loan to Ipswich, which began in January 2025, saw him contribute two goals and three assists in 13 appearances, including a stunning strike against Everton.

Despite his efforts, Ipswich were relegated to the Championship, which pretty much ended any chance of a permanent move to Portman Road.

Porto, Sporting and Inter Milan chase Enciso

Enciso’s camp is open to a move, with his agent Pedro Aldave stating, “Porto wanted to have him for the Club World Cup, but the negotiation was not easy.

"Julio needs a change of surroundings and he needs to play. Now we have gone into an impasse, but we will take it up again later.”

Sporting Lisbon, alongside two unnamed La Liga clubs, have also been in touch, according to reports.

Inter reportedly made tentative enquiries on a £25-30 million move, with journalist Rudy Galetti reporting, “Inter are following Julio Enciso as part of a plan to refresh their squad with younger players.”

Fabian Hurzeler on Julio Enciso

Enciso is clearly capable of moments of magic but has to fit into Hurzeler’s plans and team structure.

“It is always a togetherness of these things,” said the Albion head coach when asked about his South American star last season. “When you do the basic things right, Julio is a player who could help every team in the world.

"He has special skills, he can decide a game by one situation, but it’s not only this one situation in a game. It’s a fluent game, one where you have to be consistently into it, show consistent reactions, consistently disciplined against the ball. Otherwise you have no chance in the Premier League to win games.”

Following his loan at Ipswich, Hurzeler added: “We all know he can do unbelievable things during the game. He can decide the game with one action.”

“For me it is also important how he behaves as a team-mate,” added the German. “How he defends as a team-mate. We have got some positive feedback [from Ipswich].”

Verdict

Kaoru Mitoma’s potential summer exit could open up a spot on the left flank for Enciso but much will depend on what offers arrive this summer and how he performs in pre-season. He has yet to fully convince Hurzeler.

Aldave’s comments suggest urgency, as Enciso seeks regular minutes to fulfil his potential. Brighton though have plenty of attacking options, with players like Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter, Evan Ferguson, Simon Adingra, Tommy Watson, Brajan Gruda, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas all pushing for minutes.

With his contract ticking down, Brighton face a pivotal decision – integrate Enciso or cash in on their star, who is valued at around £25m.