Chelsea have reportedly made a ‘formal bid’ for Brighton & Hove Albion and Spain goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who also claims the Blues ‘remain in talks’ for Seagulls midfielder Moisés Caicedo.

Brighton rejected a second, increased offer from Chelsea for the Ecuadorian worth £80m on Friday.

Sánchez has fallen out of favour at the Amex having previously been the club’s undisputed number one.

The 25-year-old had been a mainstay under previous boss Graham Potter, but the stopper was dropped by Roberto De Zerbi for Jason Steele in March.

Sánchez reportedly fell out with De Zerbi towards the end of last season and, as a consequence, was not included in Brighton’s final five Premier League matchday squads of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Spaniard has fallen further down Albion’s goalkeeping pecking order following the summer acquisition of Netherlands under-21 international Bart Verbruggen from Belgian club Anderlecht.

And now it appears the Seagulls are happy to let Sánchez leave for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea have sent formal bid for Robert Sánchez to Brighton. Negotiations are ongoing — told Sánchez has already accepted Chelsea as destination #BHAFC

“Brighton hope for Sánchez to leave this summer.