Brighton and Hove Albion have a £9m attacker in their sights ahead of the January transfer window.

The Seagulls are considering making a move for Molde's Ivory Coast attacker David Datro Fofana, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Datro Fofana has 22 goals from 63 games so far from his time in Norway and has 15 goals from 27 this year. It is a strike rate that has also attracted interest from Premier League outfits Liverpool and Leicester.

The 19-year-old also has three caps for his country and could be available for around £9m. It's a potential signing that fits perfectly into Albion's recent transfer strategy of capturing the best young talents from across the globe and developing them on the south coast or out on loan.

Brighton currently have Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Leo Trossard, Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma vying for starting roles in the Albion attack, with the likes of Abdallah Sima, Simon Adingra, Aaron Connolly and Andi Zeqiri out on loan.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi stated before the World Cup break he is keen for Brighton to do some business this January transfer window. Albion have already signed 17-year-old Argentina wonderkid Facundo Buonanotte for £10m and Datro Fofana could be another exciting young addition.

Romano tweeted: "Excl: Brighton have opened talks with Molde to sign Ivorian talented striker David Datro Fofana. Negotiations are ongoing, deal not easy as many clubs are tracking him #BHAFC

“Understand Molde want more than €10m to sell Fofana, who has 21 total goals this year - he’s 19."

