'Never see it' - Jermain Defoe agrees with Garth Crooks on Brighton ace amid Arsenal talk

Former England and Tottenham striker believes Brighton and Hove Albion have unearthed yet another gem

The remarkable and unexpected rise of Kaoru Mitoma continues as Brighton’s Japan international makes his mark in the Premier League. Mitoma, 25, has seven goals to his name for Brighton this season and last Saturday’s winner against Bournemouth was his third in his last three matches.

His progress has caught many by surprise – even his Albion teammates – and his recent displays are said to have attracted the interest of Arsenal, who are are reportedly considering a summer move for the winger.

Albion signed Mitoma from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for around £4m and he is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2025. He spent last season on loan in the Belgian league with Union SG and was introduced into the Albion first team by Graham Potter at the start of this campaign.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates his winner for Brighton against Bournemouth

He has since thrived under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi and his emergence has helped Brighton cope with the loss of Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, who moved to Arsenal for £22m last month.

Former Tottenham and England striker Jermaine Defoe has been hugely impressed by his contribution this season, which has helped Brighton to sixth in the Premier League.

“It’s an unbelievable return,” said Defoe. “It’s not just the goals he’s scoring, it’s his performances – three years ago he was at university studying dribbling and now he’s got the most dribbles.

“It’s incredible, what a signing, what a player they’ve got there. It’s such an amazing story, we never see it. It’s down to recruitment, credit to the club, to find a player like that.”