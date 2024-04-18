'New agreement' - FA rule change to impact Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham and co next season

Players of Manchester City pose for a team photograph with the FA Cup after victory during the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley

FA Cup replays have been scrapped from next season, the Football Association has announced.

The move to abolish all replays from the first round proper onwards is part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League which will see an extra £33million going to grassroots football from the top flight each season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA had already scrapped replays from the fifth round onwards and said the move to ditch them altogether had been agreed “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions”.

The FA said: "The current format, which has no replays from the fifth round onwards, has been extended throughout the ‘competition proper’ in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions."

The FA said all rounds would now be played at the weekend, with the fifth phase having moved to midweek for the last five seasons.