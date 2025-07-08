New Chelsea ace Joao Pedro sends blunt message to Brighton star after training ground bust-up

Joao Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke during their time together at Brighton and Hove Albion

New Chelsea striker Joao Pedro briefly reflected on the final weeks of his Brighton career ahead of Tuesday’s Club World Cup semi-final against his former club Fluminense in New York,

Pedro’s Brighton career ended under a cloud. He received a three-game ban after being sent off at Brentford in April and was then dropped for their last two matches following a reported training group bust-up with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Asked about the latter incident, he said: “I think the people who know me, know my character, but when two players want to win, these things happen and this is normal.

“I now play for Chelsea so I just want to talk about Chelsea. It was just two players in the moment, we both wanted to win.”

The Brazil striker completed his £60million move to the Blues from Brighton last week and was immediately named on the bench for Friday’s Club World Cup quarter-final win over Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

Now with fellow forward Liam Delap suspended for Tuesday’s semi-final, the 23-year-old – who scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for Brighton – is poised to make his first start.

It has been a whirlwind week for Joao Pedro, who had been on holiday when the call from Chelsea came, but he says he is primed for action.

“I was on holiday,” he said. “I was in Brazil – yes, beach, Brazilian food, spending time with friends.

“But I was always training – I have a personal trainer – so I was ready. Imagine if I didn’t train and Chelsea called me to come, then it would be more difficult for me.

“If I’m going to start or not, it’s not my decision, but I will try to improve, be ready for (head coach) Enzo (Maresca) and if he needs me we will see.”

Pedro, who appeared as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Palmeiras, began his professional career with Fluminense.

He moved to Watford in 2020, before joining Brighton in 2023 for around £30m.

He said: “Of course I spent a lot of time and years there [Fluminense]. I grew up there and it will be an unbelievable experience, but now I play for Chelsea so I need to focus on my team and who plays better will win the game.”

It is not yet clear which position Joao Pedro will play at Chelsea, with Delap and Nicolas Jackson also competing for the centre-forward’s spot.

“Delap has a style, Jackson another and I have my way, but I think that’s good for Chelsea,” he added.

“I think who brings more good things to the team is going to play. Everyone will have to work hard and then Enzo will decide.”

Asked about this selection dilemma at his pre-match press conference, Maresca said: “I’ve said many times, I prefer to have five players scoring 10, 12 goals each than just once striker scoring 40 goals.

“But I think Joao can play in all the attacking positions for us. He can play wide, he can be inside or he can play as a nine.”