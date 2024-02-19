Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the match at Sheffield United

The Seagulls remained in the race for a top-six Premier League finish with a 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday.

Goals from Facundo Buonanotte and Welbeck, Simon Adingra’s double and a Jack Robinson own goal did the damage for the Seagulls as they remain six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Manager De Zerbi has taken Brighton to the next level since his appointment in 2022, with the club also resuming their Europa League campaign soon,

“All of my players have freedom and I want them to support them in what they decide to do on the pitch. Mitoma and Adingra are both very important, especially in this type of game when we need to have their skill in the winger positions to make a difference in the one-to-one situations.

The game wasn’t closed at 2-0, we had to score more goals and keep playing seriously, and not to concede a stupid goal.

“There is nothing easy in football. We had to be more focused to make sure we didn’t concede on a counter-attack. We played with our style, to try to dominate the game. Sheffield want to play without the ball and counter-attack and we have to be more focused on shorter passes with many players close to the ball.”

Here’s where Brighton and their rivals – including Chelsea, Man United and Aston Villa – are tipped to finish based on the latest stats from Oddschecker for winning the title…

1. Man City 1/1 2. Liverpool 2/1 3. Arsenal 4/1 4. Aston Villa 150/1 5. Tottenham 250/1 6. Man United 500/1 7. Brighton 1250/1 8. Newcastle 2000/1 9. Chelsea 2000/1 10. Wolves 2500/1.