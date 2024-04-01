New predicted final Premier League table after Liverpool win vs Brighton, Man City blow and Arsenal twist

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready for a nerve-wracking title race after their comeback 2-1 victory against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton. After conceding after 90 seconds against the Seagulls – following Danny Welbeck’s sublime strike – Liverpool fought back to win 2-1 with goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah and, after hanging on towards the end, they finished the day top of the table after Manchester City’s goalless draw with Arsenal. With nine matches to go for the Reds, including games against Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa – sixth, fifth and fourth respectively – there are likely to be more twists and turns. “We have to get through this (and) we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much,” he said. “It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.”