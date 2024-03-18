Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is determined to qualify for Europe once again this season

Brighton and Hove Albion are eighth in the Premier League and well in the mix to qualify for European football once again this term.

The Seagulls were knocked out by Roma last week in the round of 16 thanks to a 4-1 aggregate defeat. Albion and their rivals are now on an international break and Roberto De Zerbi’s men will resume their battle for Europe on March 31 against Liverpool at Anfield.

Aside from title chasing, Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool, there are up to eight clubs who have realistic ambition of qualifying for European football in one of the three competitions.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United are eyeing the big prize of the Champions League, which is definitely earned by finishing fourth and possibly also fifth – depending on how English teams fare in the knockout stages of this season’s European competitions.

The race for a top-six finish, which would most likely guarantee Europa League football is just as fascinating as West Ham and Brighton are hot on the heels of United. The Hammers, who are also juggling Thursday night commitments, have overcome a sticky period that saw David Moyes defending his record and are looking strong, while Brighton have been hit by injuries but are still in the mix.

Assuming seventh place is rewarded with a Europa Conference League position, which is highly likely, then a number of clubs are in the hunt. Wolves, Newcastle, Chelsea and even Fulham could all eye a late dart up the table.

Here’s the new predicted final Premier League table – based on odds of a top four finish – as Brighton and co charge for Europe…

1. Man City 1/250 2. Liverpool 1/200 3. Arsenal 1/200 4. Tottenham 10/11 5. Aston Villa 11/8 6. Man United 10/1 7. Chelsea 100/1 8. Newcastle 150/1 9. West Ham 500/1 10. Brighton 500/1.