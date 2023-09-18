New predicted Premier League table emerges with shock finishes for Brighton, Man United, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a fine 3-1 victory at Man United last Saturday – but where are the Seagulls and their top flight rivals tipped to finish this season?

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) has a word with fourth official Simon Hooper (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United

Albion have amassed 12 points from their first five matches of the new season and are fifth in the fledgling Premier League table. Champions Manchester City have once looked imperious as they head the table with maximum points, while Ange Postecoglou’s impressive Tottenham are second following their narrow 2-1 home win against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Third placed Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 and Arsenal are fourth thanks to their 1-0 win away at Everton. Former Brighton ace Leo Trossard scored the decisive goal for the Gunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Brighton are well in the mix and back to back wins against Champions League clubs Newcastle and Man United has many wondering just how far Brighton can go this season.

“I would like to fix now the new target but it's impossible,” head coach De Zerbi said to Sussex World in his press conference after Man United. “It's too early. "I think we have to wait for another month. I think more or less but our target now is Thursday [against AEK Athens] because it will be a historic day for us. And we have to, to reach that day in the best way.”

Here’s where the data experts at Oddschecker predict Brighton – and all their divisional rivals – to finish this season in the Premier League based on their odds of a top four finish…

1. Man City 1/80 2. Liverpool 1/3 3. Arsenal 3/10 4. Tottenham 6/4 5. Newcastle 2/1 6. Brighton 2/1 7. Man United 1¼ 8. Chelsea 11/4 9. Aston Villa 10. West Ham 20/1 11. Brentford 66/1 12. Crystal Palace 100/1