Brighton and Hove Albion moved up to eighth in the Premier League on Saturday after their comfortable 3-0 win against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring after 10 minutes - his sixth of the season - before a second half brace from Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez completed the victory.

Next up for Brighton is a trip to old rivals Crystal Palace, who are seventh in the standings after Oliver Glasner’s side beat Brentford 2-0 at Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta and an own goal from Nathan Collins did the damage.

It sets up Brighton’s trip to Palace quite nicely... but where are the two rivals tipped to finish this season? Data experts Opta have crunched the numbers and predicted the final points and positions of all the Premier League teams...

