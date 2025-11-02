Brighton vs Leeds United team news

New Premier League supercomputer predicts Brighton and Crystal Palace final points and positions after big wins

By Derren Howard

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 05:00 GMT

Brighton and Crystal Palace both enjoyed wins ahead of next week’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park

Brighton and Hove Albion moved up to eighth in the Premier League on Saturday after their comfortable 3-0 win against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring after 10 minutes - his sixth of the season - before a second half brace from Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez completed the victory.

Next up for Brighton is a trip to old rivals Crystal Palace, who are seventh in the standings after Oliver Glasner’s side beat Brentford 2-0 at Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta and an own goal from Nathan Collins did the damage.

It sets up Brighton’s trip to Palace quite nicely... but where are the two rivals tipped to finish this season? Data experts Opta have crunched the numbers and predicted the final points and positions of all the Premier League teams...

Brighton's Diego Gomez and Georginio celebrate their win against Leeds United | Getty Images

Wolves look in serious bother after anther defeat at Fulham. Predicted points: 27.83

2. 20th Wolves

Wolves look in serious bother after anther defeat at Fulham. Predicted points: 27.83 | Wolves via Getty Images

What did Nuno let himself in for? Predicted points: 32.77

3. 19th West Ham

What did Nuno let himself in for? Predicted points: 32.77 | Getty Images

Opta still think Forest will struggle. Predicted points: 37.16

4. 18th Nottingham Forest

Opta still think Forest will struggle. Predicted points: 37.16 | Getty Images

