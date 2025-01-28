In-demand Brighton striker Evan Ferguson | Getty Images

The multi-club race to sign Evan Ferguson during the January transfer window has taken a fresh new twist.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports emerging on Tuesday claim Brighton will now consider letting the in-demand striker leave the Amex Stadium on a permanent deal this month.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Ferguson could snub a move to one of his many Premier League suitors and instead move abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are leading the chase for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature. He also adds that the 20-year-old’s representatives are currently in talks with Xabi Alonso’s side, with just six days of the transfer window remaining open for business.

Speculation regarding Ferguson’s future has been rife this season, especially with the Drogheda-born forward struggling for minutes this term under Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler. Injuries and the form of fellow forwards Joao Pedro, Danny Wellbeck and Georginio Rutter have limited him to just 14 appearances in all competitions and one goal, leading many to question what his future at the Amex looks like.

Despite his difficulties this season, the Irishman’s stock remains high, with Arsenal, Spurs, Everton, Fulham and Bournemouth all linked with moves for Ferguson. Former Brighton head coach Graham Potter is also believed to have made enquiries about the forward’s availability, with the Hammers currently without top-scorer and captain Jarrod Bowen and Potter keen to be reunited with his former player.

Sky Sports are reporting that those Premier League clubs still interested have asked to be kept updated on the situation. So that means they’ll be on red alert after The Athletic claimed on Tuesday that Brighton are now prepared to let Ferguson leave on a permanent basis this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also indicate that Brighton have already rejected a permanent approach for the player, with the bid received well below their asking price.

Ferguson has scored 17 goals for Brighton in 79 appearances, following his debut against Cardiff in August 2021. He’s contrated to the Seagulls until the summer of 2029.