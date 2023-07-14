Newcastle-linked £30m ace spotted training at Brighton after record move

Brighton and Hove Albion are full-steam ahead for their preparations for the new Premier League season

The Albion players – including their record transfer Joao Pedro – are back in training as they prepare for Premier League and Europa League football this coming season.

The Seagulls have already had a busy transfer window as Pedro arrived for £30m from Watford earlier this window despite previously being linked with a move to Newcastle. Pedro, 21, is tipped to be a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s team for their first foray into the Europa League.

Pedro’s skill, power and eye for goal will offer a fresh attacking dimension for De Zerbi and the Brazilian will compete for first team minutes alongside the likes of Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav, Solly March, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Simon Adingra – who impressed last season on loan at Union SG.

Brighton and Hove Albion broke their transfer record with a £30m signing of Joao Pedro from Watford

Also arriving for pre-season training are new free transfer arrivals James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud. Milner joined after eight successful years at Liverpool and his experience and versatility will be a useful addition. Dahoud, 27, is a German international and the playmaker could help cushion the blow of losing Alexis Mac Allister after his £35m exit to Liverpool.

Brighton have also bolstered their options between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen joined from Anderlecht for around £16m and is expected to challenge Jason Steele for the No1 slot.

Pedro and the other new arrivals are set to make their debuts for Brighton later this month as they head to America for the Premier League Summer Series.

De Zerbi’s men kick-off the pre-season tour at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia on July 22 against Chelsea and then move to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta where they take on Brentford on July 26. They conclude their East Coast trip at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey versus Newcastle on July 28.

Simon Adingra has looked sharp in pre-season training having impressed on loan at Union SG last season

The new Premier League season kicks-off for the Seagulls on August 12 against newly-promoted Luton Town and their first Europa League match is scheduled for September 22.