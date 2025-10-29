Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 win against Brighton | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reaction from Brighton’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Arsenal

Cardiff have been handed a dream home Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

The Sky Bet League One club are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, having won 2-1 at Welsh rivals Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Chelsea came through 4-3 against Wolves at Molinuex, holding off a second-half fightback from the home side to secure their place in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Newcastle will be at home to Fulham.

Eddie Howe’s side saw off Tottenham 2-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, while Fulham had edged past League One Wycombe on penalties on Tuesday evening.

Crystal Palace – who beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield – will head to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday night – and had battled to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Sunday to keep themselves top of the table.

Manchester City, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Swansea, will be at home against Brentford.

The Bees coasted to a 5-0 victory at Grimsby on Tuesday night.

The quarter-final ties will take place in the week commencing December 15.

AI predicts Carabao Cup

Grok AI’s quarter-final predictions:

Arsenal 3-0 Crystal Palace – Palace stunned Liverpool but Arsenal (top of PL?) are firing on all cylinders. Easy home win. Cardiff 0-2 Chelsea – Championship side no match for Enzo's Blues, even away. Man City 3-1 Brentford – City rotate but still too strong at Etihad. Newcastle 2-1 Fulham – Holders defend crown at home; edge to Eddie Howe's men.

Predicted Semi-Finals:

Arsenal vs Chelsea (Arsenal advance 4-2 agg.) – Tight London rivalry, but Gunners' form edges it.

Man City vs Newcastle (City advance 5-3 agg.) – Blockbuster! City depth wins out.

Final Prediction: Manchester City

Why City?

Easiest path: Brentford (mid-table), then likely Newcastle (tough but beatable twice).

Deep squad: Haaland rested tonight; Pep rotates ruthlessly in cups.

Favorites in odds: ~5/1 pre-draw, now shorter post-Liverpool exit.

History: 8x winners, semi-finalists often.

Arsenal/Newcastle threats, but City's experience seals Wembley in March 2026.

Dark horse: Newcastle (holders, home advantages). Upset watch: Palace if Arsenal slip.

Predictions based on current form, odds, and draw.