Newcastle striker Callum Wilson reveals how Newcastle can beat Brighton after watching their impressive victory against Manchester United last weekend

Both teams kicked off their league campaign with a win last weekend, Eddie Howe’s side picked up three points with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest, while the Seagulls claimed a historic 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United’s boss.

Although Wilson was impressed by Brighton's performance against Manchester United, he expects Graham Potter’s side to play with a very different game plan on Saturday.

Wilson told The Footballer's Football Podcast: "They looked good against Man United, I saw the game.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"It's definitely going to be a tough game. It'll be a good test because we've played against a newly promoted team, now we're going to play against a team that likes to play football.

"They look really good, fit and sharp and so did we and it'll be good to see how we fare coming up against them and hopefully we'll come out on top with another victory.

"The only thing I will say though, is when your playing Manchester United away from home, you set-up differently and your style of play is different to when your at home against a team that you want to finish in and around in the league."

Two first-half goals from Pascal Gross was enough to give Brighton the victory last weekend and their first win at Old Trafford in the club’s history.

Wilson said: "Being away from home it's going to be a different game plan from us but they are going to have to bring the game to us.