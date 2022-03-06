Newcastle United and Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists follow latest results

Brighton played some decent football at St James' park but goals in the first half from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar proved to be Brighton's undoing.

They did hit back after the break when Lewis Dunk's powerful header from a Pascal Gross corner reduced the deficit.

Potter's team pushed hard for the leveller by Eddie Howe's team displayed resilience as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

A return of 18 points from a possible 24 has eased the Magpies seven clear of the drop zone, while Albion slipped down to 13th.

Elsewhere, 15th-placed Brentford gave themselves a huge boost in their bid to beat the drop, the previously out-of-form Bees providing a fresh twist in the relegation battle by recording a 3-1 success at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

Leeds lost 1-0 to Leicester and remain one point ahead of fourth-bottom Everton but Frank Lampard's Toffees have three games in hand and are in action on Monday evening at Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford suffered a 2-3 home loss to Arsenal.

Based on the latest odds for relegation following Albion's painful loss, this is where Brighton and Newcastle are now predicted to finish - odds for the title determining where the top sides are expected to end up.

