Brighton will assess their walking wounded and their players returning from international duty ahead of their Premier League clash at Newcastle this Saturday.

The Seagulls, who are sixth in the table with 12 points after seven matches, will look to build on their rousing second half performance against Tottenham last time out as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have an almost identical record to Brighton as they are seventh with both teams having won three, drawn three and lost once. The Seagulls have netted more than the Magpies with 13 goals compared to eight but Howe’s team have been slightly tighter defensively, shipping seven with Fabian Hurzeler’s men conceding 10.

Both teams have injury concerns heading into this one and here’s the early team news for Newcastle and Brighton ahead of their Saturday, 3pm showdown at St James’ Park...

1 . Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will assess the fitness of his players ahead of Newcastle Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Carlos Baleba - doubt Albion's talented young midfielder was stretchered off while playing for Cameroon last Friday. The injury though is not as bad as first feared and Hurzeler will be watching through fingers today as they play Kenya in an AFCON qualifier. Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Joao Pedro - out The Brazil attacker is out with ankle injury and has not featured since the 2-2 draw against Forest. Big miss for Brighton. Photo: Mike Hewitt