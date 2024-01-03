A former Brighton boss emerges as a contender to replace Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City – but who is the latest favourite to take charge?

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson feels former big-name footballers are at times held to “unrealistic” expectations when they enter management roles with top clubs.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney, who played under Hodgson for four years when the 76-year-old was managing the national team, on Tuesday found himself in search of a new employer as he was sacked by Birmingham after just 83 days.

The former Manchester United and England striker in a statement said he did not “believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed”.

Hodgson, who himself returned for a second spell at Palace following Patrick Vieira’s sacking last March, had empathy for Rooney’s self-assessment, saying: “It’s perhaps more a question of the climate people work in these days. I think sometimes the bigger-name players won’t be given a chance at a top club or a club in an elevated position.

“Let’s get Rooney, let’s get Lampard, let’s get Gerrard, and there’s no change? Well, that’s where the dream, the myth, is quite often proliferated.”

Here’ the latest odds from Sky Bet on who will replace Rooney at St Andrews...

1 . Jesse Marsch - 6/1 The former Leeds man is in the running according to Sky Bet and could be tempted with a return to management in the second tier Photo: Michael Regan

2 . Gary Rowett - 4/1 Had a decent two year spell in charge and out of work since leaving Millwall Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Tony Mowbray - 3/1 A proven manager at Championship level and works well on a budget. Photo: Stu Forster