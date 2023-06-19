NationalWorldTV
Next Bournemouth manager: Former Brighton and Chelsea head coach favourite to take job ahead of ex-Leeds, Tottenham and Aston Villa bosses

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth have unexpectedly parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

The 40-year-old has been sacked less than seven months after he was appointed as the Cherries’ permanent manager.

And bookmakers Sky Bet have made former Seagulls and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter the favourite to take up the post at the Vitality Stadium.

The ex-Albion boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues on April 3.

Potter is the clear favourite at 7/4, ahead of Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola and ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch.

Iraola, who has been heavily linked with the vacant job at Elland Road, is priced at 11/4, while Marsch is third-favourite at 6/1.

FK Bodø/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen, ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espírito Santo, and former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard are all priced at 12/1.

O’Neil’s assistant, and ex-Brighton defender, Tommy Elphick is at 14/1.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth have unexpectedly parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil - and former Seagulls and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is the favourite to replace him. Picture by Tom Dulat/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth have unexpectedly parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil - and former Seagulls and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is the favourite to replace him. Picture by Tom Dulat/Getty Images
O’Neil took interim charge of Bournemouth after Scott Parker was sacked in August and was appointed permanently in November.

The former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder guided the Cherries to a 15th-placed finish, winning 10 of his 34 Premier League matches.

Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley said: "This has been a difficult decision.

"It has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club."

